Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr Ripley, this adaptation by writer-director Steven Zaillian is a superb piece of television and the long form of an eight-part series gives the story room to breathe.

In early 1960s New York, Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) is living in a tiny, squalid apartment making a dishonest living as a petty criminal, defrauding people through a fake debt collection agency. He has the skills and equipment for forging false papers and accounts and mostly gets away with it, although sometimes he has to cut his losses and run. It’s a pretty grim existence and then along comes an opportunity. He is hired by wealthy shipping magnate Herbert Greenleaf (Kenneth Lonergan) to travel to Italy and persuade his son Dickie (Johnny Flynn), who has been living in Europe for years on a trust fund, to return home. So, he heads off on an all-expenses paid trip to the Amalfi coast. There he finds Dickie with his American girlfriend Marge (Dakota Fanning) and he inveigles his way into their lives, inventing a similarly privileged past for himself. Marge is suspicious but Dickie accepts him as a friend. Then things take a sinister turn…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott has proved himself several times over with a slew of brilliant performances on stage and screen, but here he is absolutely phenomenal. It’s hard to imagine anyone else being able to pull off the trick of eliciting sympathy for a cold-hearted, cool-headed, sometimes violent sociopath. Also, casting an older man as Ripley (Scott is 47) somehow adds an extra layer of poignancy. Here is someone who has been isolated, living on the margins, a nobody desperate to be a somebody, for a long time. There are brief, oblique references to childhood hardship and neglect. Scott has the unsettling ability to be warm and charming one minute, steely and menacing the next which he employs to perfection in this role.

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley. Picture: Netflix