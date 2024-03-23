You pretty much know what you are going to get with a Guy Ritchie project – so here we have a black comedy thriller, with plenty of dark humour and a fair amount of violence. This new series bears the same name as Ritchie’s 2019 movie but while the plot is similar, it is not necessary to have seen the film to follow the story.

Young army officer Eddie Horniman (Theo James) is doing a good job as part of a UN peacekeeping force in an unnamed war zone when he is called back to his aristocratic home of Halstead Manor where his father the Duke of Halstead lays dying. After the funeral comes the reading of the will. Arrogant, dissolute older brother Freddy (Daniel Ings) assumes, not unreasonably given the law of primogeniture, that he will be inheriting the estate. However, their father – presumably trusting his second son as the more reliable option – has other ideas and Eddie is as shocked as Freddy when he inherits the dukedom and the entire estate, lock, stock and barrel (sorry).

Still adjusting to this new reality, Eddie then discovers that his father had ‘a business arrangement’ with a feisty young woman called Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario). Basically, one of the large barns on the 15,000 acres of land is being used as a cannabis farm, for which the old Duke was receiving a large sum of money from Glass for turning a blind eye. It turns out that Susie is the daughter of notorious gangster Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone, of course) who is currently languishing in prison but still heading up his extensive drugs operation. The upstanding Eddie is none too happy about this but has little choice but to continue with the arrangement, especially as his feckless cocaine and gambling addicted brother is monumentally in debt to some very unpleasant types.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass and Theo James as Eddie Halstead in The Gentlemen. Picture: Netflix/Christopher Rafael. All Rights Reserved.