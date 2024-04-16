The new series sees eight talented, aspiring make-up artists judged on their creativity and ability to thrive under pressure during intense professional assignments.

Over six weeks, the winnercsecures a contract to assist the world’s leading make-up artists and earning the coveted title of Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make-up, hair and beauty, as well as media students, at Keighley College and Bradford College heard from judge Val Garland, series five make-up artist Sarah Agbiji, and Leah Caffrey, Glow Up’s Series Producer, during a Q&A panel.

Glow Up series producer Leah Caffrey, make-up artist Sarah Agbiji and judge Val Garland.

Garland said: “I’ve had such a warm welcome in Bradford – a city so full of energy, personality, and talent – and it’s been great to meet and speak with the next generation of passionate young people who are all looking to make their mark.

“I hope that meeting the students from the Bradford colleges has given them an insight into not only what goes on behind the scenes but also some of the tools and techniques needed to make it in the beauty industry. Now, it’s time for this group of young artists to find their voices and have a think about the path they want to take. I wish them all the very best.”

Agbiji later led a masterclass titled ‘How to achieve bleach brows without actually bleaching your brows’, which was performed on a member of college staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that participating in the show “was more than a competition, it was a transformative journey. The show not only showcased my skills to a wider audience, giving my work incredible credibility, but it also instilled in me a newfound confidence that has been pivotal in my career.

“Beyond the glamour and the challenges, I found a community. I’ve made lifelong friends and connected with peers who share my passion. This experience has proven that success isn’t just about winning - it’s about the growth, relationships, and opportunities that continue to shape my professional life.”

The BBC held the outreach events at the two Bradford colleges on April 11 as part of a push to have more activity in the city ahead of the UK City of Culture next year.

Caffrey said they were “super excited to be involved in the outreach event in Bradford, ahead of the City of Culture year. It’s important to directly connect with the next generation, to inspire them to follow their dream career, whether that be in the TV industry, on screen or off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad