The second episode of the 13th series about Northumberland detective Vera Stanhope’s cases, which aired on January 14, focused on an investigation into the death of a young woman found near a remote rural railway crossing.

A section of the heritage line near Redmire Station, between Leyburn and Scruton, was used for the filming of the railway scenes, and two of the Pacer diesels normally in service use also made guest appearances.

The opening sequence showed the victim making a call at the crossing’s telephone while a Pacer train passed her, before her body was discovered by a father and son out walking. Later scenes showed a Pacer waiting on the line while police officers examined the tracks.

The shoot took place in July 2023 and both the Class 143 and Class 142 Pacer units were involved in filming.

The Class 143 was commandeered by ITV producers only weeks after it had entered service on the heritage railway following a two-year restoration after it retired from the mainline. The 1980s diesel, which once ran on routes in Vera’s native Tyne and Wear, was painted in 1990s nostalgic livery which can be seen in the episode.

Pacers have been a popular acquisition for the Wensleydale Railway, as they are cheap to run compared to steam locomotives, reliable and ideally suited for the speed of the 22-mile line. Their windows offer panoramic views and they have space for cycle storage.

Fundraising manager Nick Keegan said: “It was great to be chosen as a filming location for Vera and have the opportunity for audiences to see the natural beauty of the area. Our railway offers a variety of scenic locations and historic backdrops. From our award-winning restored Edwardian and Victorian stations at Scruton and Leeming Bar, to stunning Yorkshire Dales scenery, we have much to offer our visitors and tv and film production companies.”

Currently, Redmire Station is out of use as the five miles of track between Leyburn and Redmire require significant upgrade work. The Wensleydale Railway is hoping to re-open what is one of the most scenic sections of the line once investment has been secured.

Heritage railways are popular with film and TV production companies as they are subject to fewer restrictions compared to operational mainlines. Another recent ITV drama, Platform Seven, was shot in Leeds with railway scenes filmed at Keighley Station on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, which also supplied heritage rolling stock.