WATCH: Latest Marvel update - Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders thought to be in Halifax today for Secret Invasion filming

Cobie Smulders, who starred in How I Met Your Mother, is also thought to be filming scenes today.

Directors chairs with their names, along with cameras and other filming equipment have been seen at Dean Clough this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still activity around The Piece Hall, where extras have been seen gathered.

Directors chairs ready for Secret Invasion stars at Dean Clough in Halifax

A group of men dressed as what looks like soldiers or riot police have been seen gathered outside and then running into the historic venue.

See our picture special featuring Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars from yesterday HERE

Marvel has been filming its six-part series, which will be shown on Disney Plus, in Halifax since last week.

As well as transforming The Piece Hall into a film set, they have been seen on King Cross Street, on the outskirts of the town centre, and at Dean Clough.

Film crews have been spotted at Dean Clough today for filming of Marvel's Secret Invasion

The star cast includes Samuel L Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.