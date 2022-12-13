Watch the full Happy Valley trailer as tensions set to rise in third and final series of Halifax-filmed BBC drama

Ahead of its return on New Year’s Day a dramatic trailer has been released for Happy Valley.

Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran will return for the third and final series of the Sally Wainwright drama, and it the teaser is anything to go by it’s set to be dramatic.

In the trailer Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle.

In another storyline, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/AMC/Alex Telfer

Filming for the third series took place earlier this year across Calderdale.

Happy Valley series three begins at 9pm on 1 January, New Year’s Day, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

