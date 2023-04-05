Wentworth Woodhouse is to be closed for most of the month while filming takes place.

The House itself will be closed to visitors until April 29 due to the unnamed filming which has been dubbed a ‘special project’ by the owners. During the time the filming is taking place, the gardens will still be open during the Easter holidays until April 16.

Sarah McLeod, CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, told The Yorkshire Post the house would be closing for most of April due to the filming.

Filming at the house brings in an increasing revenue, on a par with income from hospitality.

Wentworth Woodhouse, on the outskirts of Rotherham, has been used in several films and TV shows in recent years

It has been used as a location for the Oscar-winning film Darkest Hour and hit TV series including ITV’s Victoria and BBC’s Gentleman Jack. Ms McLeod says there is a careful balance to be had as a recipient of public funds.

A statement posted on the stately home’s social media pages said: “Due to an exciting project, the House will be closed to visitors from April 3 and will reopen as usual on April 29. During this time, the Gardens will remain open for the Easter Holidays until Sunday April 16.