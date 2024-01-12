Where is BBC One's Gladiators filmed? Yorkshire city plays how to pre-show stunts with Steel and Giant

Gladiators is returning to screens on BBC One after 15 years off the air and one Yorkshire city was at the centre of all the action while filming.

The iconic sports entertainment gameshow, Gladiators, is heading back to television screens to a new home on BBC One from Saturday (Jan 13).

Hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the show will show a new generation of Gladiators competing against a set of contenders in a test of speed an strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gladiators are Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.

Gladiators Steel and Giant at Sheffield train station

They will take part in a series of brand-new games alongside classic challenges including fan-favourite “The Eliminator".

Although gladiators are synonymous with Rome, the new 11-part series was filmed entirely in Sheffield, the city of steel, at the Utilita Arena between June 5 to June 9, 2023.

Thousands gathered in the arena after members of the public were able to apply to be audience members in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hungry Bear executive producer, Dan Baldwin, commented: “We absolutely loved filming ‘Gladiators’ in Sheffield. We wanted to make the series somewhere in the heart of the UK, to enable people from all over the country to travel and experience the show live.

Gladiators assisting travellers at Sheffield Station ahead of the show's BBC One premier.

“The crowds from Sheffield, and those who travelled further, were incredible. Thank you to everyone who came along.”

To celebrate the launch of the show this week two Gladiators dressed in full costumes Steel and Giant waved off trains, carried passengers’ bags, helped people on and off carriages, and even checked tickets during peak hours at Sheffield train station.

Katrina Bunker, Senior BBC Head of Content Production for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said: “There’s a real buzz around this new series of Gladiators especially in Sheffield where it’s been so good to host the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad