Where is BBC One's Gladiators filmed? Yorkshire city plays how to pre-show stunts with Steel and Giant
The iconic sports entertainment gameshow, Gladiators, is heading back to television screens to a new home on BBC One from Saturday (Jan 13).
Hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the show will show a new generation of Gladiators competing against a set of contenders in a test of speed an strength.
The Gladiators are Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel and Viper.
They will take part in a series of brand-new games alongside classic challenges including fan-favourite “The Eliminator".
Although gladiators are synonymous with Rome, the new 11-part series was filmed entirely in Sheffield, the city of steel, at the Utilita Arena between June 5 to June 9, 2023.
Thousands gathered in the arena after members of the public were able to apply to be audience members in April 2023.
Hungry Bear executive producer, Dan Baldwin, commented: “We absolutely loved filming ‘Gladiators’ in Sheffield. We wanted to make the series somewhere in the heart of the UK, to enable people from all over the country to travel and experience the show live.
“The crowds from Sheffield, and those who travelled further, were incredible. Thank you to everyone who came along.”
To celebrate the launch of the show this week two Gladiators dressed in full costumes Steel and Giant waved off trains, carried passengers’ bags, helped people on and off carriages, and even checked tickets during peak hours at Sheffield train station.
Katrina Bunker, Senior BBC Head of Content Production for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said: “There’s a real buzz around this new series of Gladiators especially in Sheffield where it’s been so good to host the series.
“Our city of steel is the perfect home for a show where the whole family can gather round the TV and cheer on the battles. Today’s stunt will have ramped up the excitement even more for everyone tuning in to iPlayer/BBC One for episode one on Saturday.”
