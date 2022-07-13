Picture: Channel 4
Where was Ackley Bridge filmed? Looking back at Halifax locations that have been used in Channel 4 drama

As the new series of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is set to hit our screens for series 5, we take a look at locations that have been used in the previous series.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 9:03 am

Are you excited for the upcoming series?

1. St Catherine's Catholic High School

Scenes for Ackley Bridge College are filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield.

2. Halifax town centre

Over the past four series, Southgate and other streets in Halifax town centre have been used to illustrate 'Ackley Bridge town centre'.

3. Electric Bowl

In series two and three, film crews have paid a couple of visits to Electric Bowl in Halifax. In series two, former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was spotted having a dramatic showdown in the venue.

4. Haley Hill, Boothtown

No stranger to the Channel 4 cameras, the flats at Haley Hill, Boothtown, near Halifax town centre was used the in the very first episode of the fourth series.

Photo: Channel 4

Ackley Bridge
