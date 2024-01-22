Who is Adam Degg? Yorkshire Michelin star chef makes BBC Two Great British Menu debut

In the culinary spotlight, Yorkshire-based Michelin star chef Adam Degg is making his debut on the Great British Menu.

The Great British Menu returns to television screens on Tuesday (Jan 23) and two chefs from Yorkshire will feature in the line-up kicking off the new series of the BBC Two show.

The first episode of the show will be the North East and Yorkshire heat with two chefs from Yorkshire and two Geordie chefs battling out with their culinary skills.

This year, as part of the competition, chefs have to devise dishes for a good luck banquet for the British athletes competing later this year in both the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris 2024.

Adam Degg will be making his Great British Menu debut on January 23, 2024. Credit: Ashleigh Brown

Adam Degg, who has made Yorkshire his home with his fiancé and son., will be making his Great British Menu debut with a menu that “celebrates Olympic medals”.

Adam first entered the cooking world Adam when he stepped into a commercial kitchen by chance when, at age 16, he missed the train home from the football.

Close to an Italian restaurant owned by his friend's parents, he ended up washing dishes there when they kindly offered him a ride home after missing the train. From that point forward, the allure of the kitchen became irresistible to him.

Adam started his career at a hotel in Birmingham, then moved to London to work at Wild Honey. From there he went to Chiltern Firehouse, before moving to the Hand and Flowers (2*), and was part of the team that received The Coach’s Michelin star in Marlow.

Adam Degg, Samira Effa, Scott John-Hodgson, Cal Byerley will kick off the first episode of the 2024 series of BBC Two's Great British Menu. Credit: Ashleigh Brown

Now, Adam is head chef at Horto restaurant in Harrogate, with three rosettes, and he also has a Green Michelin star there for sustainable cooking.

Adam draws inspiration from the restaurant’s kitchen garden, enabling him to express creativity with seasonal produce and embrace sustainable practices, which is what helped him earn the Michelin Green recognition.