This year’s Yorkshire contestant Yinrun on ITV’s Big Brother has already stolen the hearts of many viewers - here is everything we know about her so far.

Big Brother has returned to screens for 2023 and the first 16 contestants have since been announced.

The first episode of the show aired Sunday, October 8, 2023 on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX with presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Big Brother will see a new cast of selected housemates, from all backgrounds and walks of life, become the first people to reside in the brand-new Big Brother house.

Yorkshire contestant Yinrun on Big Brother 2023. (Pic credit: ITV)

With its new modern appearance, the iconic Big Brother house will play host to all the action including clever tasks, intensifying nominations and live evictions.

The public will once again play a vital role in voting throughout the series and most importantly determine the winner who will walk away with a cash prize.

Who is Yorkshire Big Brother contestant Yinrun?

Customer support agent, Yinrun, 25, originally hails from Shanghai, China, and moved to Harrogate later in life.

Since she has moved to the UK she has to drink a cup of tea every day - more specifically Yorkshire Tea with milk.

When asked what she’s most excited about being on the show, she said: “I’m most excited about being surrounded by so many people from different walks of life.

I don’t think I will ever live in a house again with so many different kinds of people. I’m from China and I think it will help me be more immersed in British culture.”

Fans have already reacted to her appearance on the first episode on social media.

Here are some of the top tweets.

“Yinrun instantly a god tier housemate.” - Harrison Brocklehurst

“Yinrun‘s back up against the wall like a CIA agent on CSI: Harlesden made for an incredible entrance. She is the moment.” - Secondsupereon

“Halle, Trish, Jenkin, Yinrun and Farida are early favourites!” - Sarah O’Connell

“This makes me so happy! When I told my (asian) boyfriend that a housemate was from Shanghai, he immediately said “she won’t last long” in reference to racism that he has come to expect. So to see people embrace Yinrun is making me so joyous.” - Jacob

“She's already given the gay community so much, what an absolute ally.” - Danny

“From watching the live feed, Yinrun and Trish are fast becoming my favourites. They seem to have a nice friendship going on. I love Yinrun’s energy.” - Elliot Gonzalez

“Yinrun is an ICON, she’s actually funny and relatable I love her.” - Sana

“Yinrun is already a national treasure.” - Ryan Love

“I'm absolutely obsessed with Yinrun and Trish's early friendship on this live stream. They're so sweet and jovial together and I like hearing them talk about what growing pains they're having in the house e.g. making sure they talk to everyone. The dream team!” - Hayden

“I mean it when I say Yinrun has the potential to be in the Big Brother hall of fame in 6 weeks time.” - Tyler

“Yinrun is such a meme queen.” - LucyFortuneLyne

“Yinrun to win!” - Joshwa Saint James

“Protect Yinrun at all costs, the fact she thought Jenkin said minions instead of millions ‘banana’.” - Lewis

“Yinrun and Trish have my heart already.” - Blake

“I hope Yinrun’s having the most beautiful morning. I’ll check in on the live feed and let you all know xx” - Rhys