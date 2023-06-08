All Sections
Yorkshire singer Jane McDonald confirms she will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox with best friend who moved in with her after partner's death

Yorkshire singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox with the best friend who moved in with her after her partner’s death.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST

Former backing singer Sue Ravey, who has known Jane since they were young women, moved into her Wakefield bungalow after the death of musician Eddie Rothe from cancer in 2021.

Sue now acts as Jane's personal assistant and make-up artist and has her own ‘wing’ of the ‘rambling’ property, having sold her own home in Doncaster. Jane is 60 and Sue, who is separated from her husband, 71.

In a statement posted on her Twitter account, the former cruise ship performer said: “I'm going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue - it's going to be an absolute blast! We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show.”

Sue Ravey and Jane McDonald are best friendsSue Ravey and Jane McDonald are best friends
