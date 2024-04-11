Former boxer Willie J Healey swings into Yorkshire for gig next month
Already a favourite of some of the UK’s most acclaimed artists (Alex Turner, Joe Talbot of IDLES, Jamie T and Florence Welch), Willie J Healey’s latest album ‘Bunny’ earned a wave of remarkable critical adoration. Bringing echoes of Sly and The Family Stone, David Bowie circa ‘The Gouster’, Outkast and Beckinto his singular style, the album took his talents to a far broader audience with highlights including the BBC 6 Music Album of the Year accolade (as chosen by Guy Garvey), BBC Radio 1 support from Jack Saunders and Greg James, a remarkable debut ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ performance, and a Sofa Session for Jo Whiley.
Now Oxford-based former boxer Willie J Healey puts ‘Bunny’ back in the spotlight with the confirmation of a new UKheadline tour this May.
2023 saw Willie play numerous huge shows as guest to Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and Jamie T and his previous tour resulted in triumphant scenes and sold-out shows - including his biggest London headline show to date at the Brixton Electric. Now this spring he will hit towns which have yet to witness the full ‘Bunny’ live experience. Willie says, ‘’Bunny tour round two! I feel lucky to be diving deeper into the depths of the UK and I’m intending on blowing doors off hinges.’’
In addition to his newly-announced May 2024 headline UK tour, Willie has a busy schedule of summer festival dates including Truck, Tramlines & Boardmasters, with more due to be announced.
MAY
1 Exeter, Phoenix
2 Bath, Komedia
3 Cambridge, Mash
4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
5 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
7 Ipswich, The Baths
8 Leicester, O2 Academy
9 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
10 York, The Crescent
11 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
12 Hull, Central Library
JULY
27 Oxford, Truck Festival
28 Sheffield, Tramlines Festival
AUGUST
9 Newquay, Boardmasters Festival
31 Manchester, Psych Festival
Tickets for all shows are on-sale now HERE
Willie J Healey’s back catalogue demonstrates his constantly evolving style, taking him from the lo-fi indie-pop of his debut ‘People and Their Dogs’, through the darker alt-folk of the ‘666 Kill’ EP and the dominant George Harrison and Neil Young influences of ‘Twin Stereo’. Latest album ‘Bunny’ (out now) sees him put a contemporary spin on Philly soul and ‘70s R&B, helped by his regular producer Loren Humphrey (Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey).