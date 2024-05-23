Fundraising for children's mental health services

Invictus Wellbeing Services are a West Yorkshire Childrens and Young Peoples Mental Health charity offering FREE Mental health and wellbeing support for young people aged between the ages of 5-25 years of age. We need your help to make our fundraising event a success.

On Saturday 1st of June, at Heath RUFC in West Vale Halifax. We are hosting our 2nd Annual Summer Fundraiser.

We have a jam packed day of family fun from live music, good food and lots of fun for everyone even those furry friends are welcome. Doors open from 1pm and the day runs through till late at night.

When you arrive your dog can take part in a fun dog show. Showing the amazing skills your dog has to waggiest tail to best treat catcher.

SUMMER BASH SATURDAY 1ST OF JUNE

We have demonstrations from different activities from dance to boxing and other sports.

We have lots of free inflatables and also lots of fun games to take part in. Feeling hungry we've got that covered too from amazing food and drink.

Under 12s go free

Over 12 £5

WHATS ON!

Over 18 £10

Please join us for this fun filled day. Tickets can be pre booked to save the queues or you can pay on the day.