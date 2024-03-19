Have a cracking time at The Broadway this Easter

On Saturday 30th March from 11am-5pm, the centre is hosting a free chocolate egg decorating workshop for children.

Children will have the choice of decorating milk chocolate eggs with sweet treats and icing*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once they’ve finished decorating their egg, children can then take part in an Easter AR trail around the centre. Six characters will be hidden in store windows and all participants need to do is fill in the trail forms. Each Easter character can be brought to life when scanning the QR code on each poster. Once all six have been found, children can bring their completed trail form to The Hub to collect their Easter egg prize. This trail will be in the centre from 30th March – 7th April.

The Broadway Shopping Centre hosts regular free events throughout the year.

On Saturday 30th March a member of staff will lead families around the trail and after this, families can complete the trail at their own pace.

Ian Ward, general manager at the centre, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families to The Broadway this Easter. Our workshop style events work really well as children love to get stuck into the activity and have something to take home with them at the end.”

The Broadway’s Bank holiday opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday 29th March 2024 – 10am-6pm

Easter Saturday 30th March 2024 – 9am-7pm

Easter Sunday 31st March 2024 – CLOSED**

Easter Monday 1st April 2024 – 10am-6pm

**The Broadway Shopping Centre will be closed on Easter Sunday, however the car park will remain open.

To find out more about The Broadway visit the website: www.broadwaybradford.com