LegalTech in Leeds Conference returns bigger and better for 2024

The LegalTech in Leeds Conference is set to make a triumphant return on April 18th, 2024, at the University of Leeds. Following the remarkable success of its 2023 conference, which attracted over two-hundred in-person attendees from across the UK, this year's event aims to explore the latest law tech trends, connecting industry leaders in the Legal and tech sectors to explore innovations in this ever-evolving field.

Last year's conference, hosted at the University of Leeds's flagship building for Business and Law, garnered widespread acclaim bringing together the legal and tech sectors, firmly establishing Leeds as a hub for LegalTech and innovation.

With a lineup boasting over fifty speakers, including regional and national thought leaders, the event showcased the city's burgeoning influence in the LegalTech sphere. Notable speakers at the 2023 conference included local and regional figures, along with a keynote from Mike Freer MP, Minister for Courts and Legal Services at the Ministry of Justice. Minister Freer expressed support for regional LegalTech initiatives and outlined how technology and innovation can drive growth for the UK legal sector.

LegalTech in Leeds Annual Conference 2023

“The region has got an internationally renowned legal sector as well as a vibrant tech sector and bringing these together aims to catalyse collaboration and digital transformation and put Leeds firmly on the map for its LegalTech capabilities. As we look to the third annual LegalTech in Leeds Conference, we aim to exceed what we achieved last year by attracting over 300 delegates on the day, bringing together an audience of legal, tech and education, to hear from experts in the field, showcase innovators and tech entrepreneurs and connect with like-minded people.” Chloe Thompson, Consultant at Whitecap Consulting.

The 2024 conference promises to build upon last year's achievements with an expanded agenda featuring four main sessions packed with insights from industry luminaries.

Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, innovative showcases, and ample networking opportunities, solidifying LegalTech in Leeds as a must-attend event for professionals, tech enthusiasts and law students alike.

The event is proudly sponsored by notable legal and tech businesses, including, Addleshaw Goddard, Bruntwood SciTech, Dye & Durham, Leeds City Council, Leeds Law Society, LawtechUK, rradar, PEXA, The University of Law, University of Leeds, West Yorkshire Combines Authority, Katchr, Leeds Trinity University, DAC Beachcroft, Consilio and Walker Morris.

Tickets for the day are free for members of the legal tech industry and law students.