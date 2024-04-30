Leopold Square celebrates 15 years of Summer of Live Music

Leopold Square in Sheffield is delighted to announce the return of its much-loved Summer of Live Music event for the 15th year. Starting from May and continuing through September, visitors will once again enjoy exceptional live music performances every Saturday and Sunday afternoons, completely free of charge.

Over the past decade and a half, Leopold Square has established itself as one of the go-to destinations in Yorkshire for music enthusiasts, showcasing some of the finest talent in jazz, blues, soul, swing, and rock’n’roll from across the region and the UK. This year promises to be no exception.

Sam Rice, site manager at Leopold Square, commented:

The Summer of Live Music events have been taking place in Leopold Square for 15 years.

"Our Summer of Live Music event has become a tradition at Leopold Square, and we're thrilled to celebrate the 15th anniversary. The vibrant atmosphere and exceptional talent create an extremely fun experience for all who visit.

“We’re kicking off the season with a Bank Holiday special. Montuno will be getting the live music started on Saturday 4th May. On Sunday 5th May, we’ll be holding a Big Swing event where visitors will be able to take part in free dance lessons while enjoying the glorious sounds of Leopold Square favourite Nicola Farnon. At 5pm, the extremely popular Salsa in the Square takes over. Stalwarts of the local music scene Dizzy Club join us on the Monday to bring the long weekend to a close. Once again, we eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors to another incredible summer of music."

The live music continues on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th May when Carioca Soul and La Pompe will be performing. The Honeybirds and Jack T Harper take to the stage on 18th and 19th May, before Bex Pizzata performs on Saturday 25th May. The Big Swing, featuring Tessa Smith, and Salsa in the Square return on Sunday 26th May.

All performances take place between 2pm and 4.30pm. The Salsa in the Square events take place between 5pm and 10pm, before moving into Cubana until 2am.

The Summer of Live Music events at Leopold Square are held outside. If the weather is poor, a performance may be moved to one of the venues, but there are times when it may have to be cancelled. Leopold Square’s Facebook page will be updated with any changes to the schedule.