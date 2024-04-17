Local awards to recognise the unsung heroes of Leeds

The Learning Disability Awards recognise and celebrate the amazing work done in Leeds to support and improve the lives of people with learning disabilities.Historically, the prestigious awards have been in the name of and have been known as the Tenfold awards and celebrated unsung local heroes since 2013. However, with a new name, new brand and same ethos – Forum Central are set to relaunch the awards as - The Forum Central Learning Disability Awards.
By Dominique Burley
Published 17th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST

The event will take place this June 21st at the Marriott Hotel Leeds, as part of Leeds Learning Disability Week. The awards will be a finale to an exciting week in Leeds, which will see Council Chambers Take Over, a Learning Disability Pride March and various marketplace activities and events.

The Learning Disability Awards will offer a range of entertainment and, Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations and their volunteers can be nominated for four different awards.

Save the date! Tickets will be launched Wednesday 1 May 2024.

Forum Central Learning Disability Awards Invitation 2024
Forum Central Learning Disability Awards Invitation 2024

The award categories are:

  • Volunteer of the Year

  • Making a Difference

  • Forum Central Member (with a Learning Disability focus) of the Year

  • Outstanding Contribution Award

Nominations can be made by anyone, but people must vote for a VCSE organisation or someone who volunteers for a VCSE organisation, in Leeds.

How to make a nomination

Forum Central Logo - Awards Organiser
Forum Central Logo - Awards Organiser

It’s easy to nominate – please read the Awards criteria and guidance, choose the category you are nominating for and, using no more than 500 words, explain why you think the nominee deserves to be in the running for an Award. You can make more than one nomination.

Nominations can be made using this Google Form: https://forms.gle/pCWCRF9tK2PHSE5b7

To ask for someone to be nominated, please email [email protected] or phone 0113 242 1321

Nomination deadline: Wednesday 24 April 2024, 12:00am

We look forward to receiving your nominations!

Voting for shortlisted nominees will be launched Wednesday 1 May 2024.

