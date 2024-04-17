Local awards to recognise the unsung heroes of Leeds

The event will take place this June 21st at the Marriott Hotel Leeds, as part of Leeds Learning Disability Week. The awards will be a finale to an exciting week in Leeds, which will see Council Chambers Take Over, a Learning Disability Pride March and various marketplace activities and events.

The Learning Disability Awards will offer a range of entertainment and, Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations and their volunteers can be nominated for four different awards.

Save the date! Tickets will be launched Wednesday 1 May 2024.

Forum Central Learning Disability Awards Invitation 2024

The award categories are:

Volunteer of the Year

Making a Difference

Forum Central Member (with a Learning Disability focus) of the Year

Outstanding Contribution Award

Nominations can be made by anyone, but people must vote for a VCSE organisation or someone who volunteers for a VCSE organisation, in Leeds.

How to make a nomination

Forum Central Logo - Awards Organiser

It’s easy to nominate – please read the Awards criteria and guidance, choose the category you are nominating for and, using no more than 500 words, explain why you think the nominee deserves to be in the running for an Award. You can make more than one nomination.

Nominations can be made using this Google Form: https://forms.gle/pCWCRF9tK2PHSE5b7

To ask for someone to be nominated, please email [email protected] or phone 0113 242 1321

Nomination deadline: Wednesday 24 April 2024, 12:00am

We look forward to receiving your nominations!