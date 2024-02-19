Local Puddle Ducks set to inspire swimmers with new venue

Since opening in 2011, the swim school has experienced rapid growth by providing innovative baby and child swimming lessons and come the end of February, will be offering sessions at Trilab, a state-of-the-art training centre for the three individual disciplines of triathlon training in Elland.

Speaking of the expansion, owner of Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire, Jenny Brown commented: “At Puddle Ducks we educate the children around the benefits of swimming, not only as a life-saving skill, but as a way of helping to keep our heart and lungs healthy, improving our strength and flexibility, increasing our stamina and even improving our balance and posture, something training athletes are highly attuned with. By expanding our sessions to such an inspiring venue, I’m hopeful that we might inspire some of our own future athletes!”.

Nick Wilson at Trilab added: “Puddle Ducks have a strong reputation for the classes they provide, so it’s great that we can offer our facilities to enable children to learn such a beneficial skill such as swimming. We hope lots of our local families will enjoy coming down for a visit!”.

Puddle Ducks takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. Their new baby and pre-school classes at Trilab will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Sunday mornings, with Swim Academy on a Wednesday and Thursday evening.