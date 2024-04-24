Memory Café blooms at Wentworth Woodhouse to support local community

The company’s vision for the Memory Café is to create a safe space for all, especially those living with memory loss conditions such as Dementia, allowing them to experience a bespoke social occasion in a stunning setting.

Home Instead is looking to reduce isolation amongst older adults in Sheffield & Rotherham, and the first Memory Café has done just that. The celebration started off with an uplifting performance by the Singing for the Soul Choir from Parson Cross Forum. Their powerful finale of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ left very few dry eyes in the house.

Beaming smiles filled the room as people sang along with the choir and made new friends. Then attendees were treated to refreshments and delicious cake, whilst staff at Wentworth House shared some of the history of the Grade II listed building, as well as giving everyone the chance to plant their own flower seeds and create camellia blooms out of egg boxes.

Home Instead Memory Cafe at Camellia House, Wentworth Woodhouse

Commenting on the launch, General Manager at Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley, Alison Taylor, says, “The opening of our Memory Café was not just an event; it represented compassion, warmth, and connection. With the wonderful choir’s heartfelt melodies echoing around the Camillia House, and the learnings about the building and its history, we witnessed the power of music to uplift spirits, bridge gaps, and create a beautiful feeling in a fantastic location.

“Some of those in attendance rarely get the chance to go out, and it was a joy to watch how animated they became as they chatted in groups amongst the beautiful camellia trees. Please come along to our next Memory Café, all welcome!”

With the Grand Opening being such a huge success, Home Instead are so excited to see what the Memory Café over the rest of the year will bring. They have several more planned in partnership with Wentworth Woodhouse, ranging from the local coal mining history to seasonal crafts. The next one is Monday the 13th of May, 1pm-3pm, at Camellia House, Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TF.

For more information on Wentworth Woodhouse, please visit wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/.