Mini Pride arrives at North Yorkshire arts centre for the first time

Thirsk will host its first Mini Pride this summer with a day-long event taking place in June aiming to bring people together.

The town’s Rural Arts is working together with leading LGBTQ+ organisation Curious Arts, to deliver the family-friendly event for all ages to enjoy.

Creative producer Kate Redding explained why the charity’s Courthouse venue will be ‘taken over’: “I was researching what there is in terms of offer for LGBTQIA+ people and found people had to go as far as Leeds or York or head up to Darlington or Redcar - there wasn't anything in this area. So I thought, Okay, let's see if we can change that.”

The charity has partnered with the North East’s Curious arts who have previously held Mini Pride events in locations everywhere from ​​Newcastle and Gateshead to Barrow-in-Furness, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool to Liverpool.

“It's a chance for local families to celebrate diversity both in our town and across the arts industry. We know that not all families are the traditional nuclear family and this is an opportunity to celebrate them. It’s basically an event where anybody can come along.

“We're going to be completely decked out with the doors wide open so that anyone can just wander in and have a look.”

Activities on the day include dress up, storytelling, cutting and sticking arts and crafts. A spokesperson for Curious Arts said: ““We’re delighted to be bringing Mini Pride to Rural Arts in June and can’t wait to meet the families who come along to celebrate with us. With lots of fun creative activities to get involved in, we hope the day will bring a burst of colour and joy to all who join us on the day!”

