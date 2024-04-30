New music festival launches in Sheffield and ends with a performance that’s out of this world

Sheffield is well-known for its music. The city is the home to the Artic Monkeys, Pulp, Def Leopard and Richard Hawley and has iconic music venues and events like The Leadmill and Tramlines Festival. However, Sheffield’s musical heritage extends beyond just living memory: South Yorkshire, and Sheffield in particular, can also boast to have many fine examples of the oldest and most complex musical instrument in the world, the organ. Now a new musical festival aims to break down barriers to the playing organ by giving people, young and old, the opportunity to find out more about the organ and even experience playing one themselves.

The driving force behind this new four-day festival is James Mitchell, Sheffield Cathedral’s new Organist and Head of Keyboard Studies: “I’m very excited to launch the first South Yorkshire Organ Festival. There are so many excellent organs across the region, yet too often it can be difficult to discover or learn about these instruments. Through this festival, we hope to promote the region’s amazing heritage, with a wide range of events meaning there’s something for everyone. If you’ve ever wanted to try the organ, or even just hear one in person, do come along– we’d love to see you there!”

The organ has inspired musicians and organists for centuries. It can produce the loudest and quietest sounds of any instrument. In Sheffield and across South Yorkshire there are many fine examples of these instruments, many of which will be opened up to the general public for the festival.

James says, “During the festival there will be workshops and masterclasses, including the chance to play both a cathedral organ and one of the largest Compton cinema organs in the UK. I want to shine a light on these incredible instruments which are rarely given the spotlight they deserve and inspire the next generation of organists and organ enthusiasts.”

The festival will end with a performance of music from the film Interstellar by organist Roger Sayer. Roger collaborated with two-time Oscar winner and four-time Grammy award winner Hans Zimmer on the Academy nominated film score and, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film’s release, he is coming to Sheffield Cathedral to perform a suite Zimmer’s iconic music from the film alongside other space-related music.

The festival has received the backing of Sir Andrew Parmley, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Organists. “There is no finer thing a cathedral musician can do than to introduce people, of all ages, to the organ” said Sir Andrew. “The South Yorkshire Organ Festival marks a new chapter in the musical life of Sheffield Cathedral and the City. We at the Royal College of Organists are proud to be associated with Sheffield and the new Festival. Do support it if you can, experience the majesty of the organ and be inspired.”

