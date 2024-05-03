North Yorkshire artists open their studios this summer
Stretching from the coast to the moors, dales, and beyond, North Yorkshire’s artistic community invites the public to take a peek inside their studios this summer.
The open studio event takes place across the first two weekends of June: 1-2 and 8-9 June, 2024, from 10am to 5pm.
It offers the public an exciting chance to discover works from emerging and established artists across the region.
The open studio event is organised by the artist-run collective, North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS), a not-for-profit community that works to support the hundreds of painters, sculptors, print-makers, jewellers, ceramicists, photographers, and creatives who live and work in North Yorkshire.
The long-running initiative is now in its 17th year, and this year it welcomes 30 new artists, exhibiting for the first time.
Garth Bayley, artist, and project manager for NYOS, said: “The open studio event is a chance to go ‘through the keyhole’ of an artist’s studio, appreciate the creative process, and meet and get to know the artist too.”
The initiative aims to attract visitors and tourists to the region.
Visitors can plan their trip on the NYOS website, which features a map of studio locations, a search function, for art medium and location, as well as profiles of all artists exhibiting.
Garth said: “The open studios event is a really exciting opportunity to go on a road trip of discovery. You can unearth destinations, lesser-known beauty spots, and see the region through the eyes of its artists. Our artists are all selected for the quality of their work, and you’ll find established names, as well as get a chance to discover emerging artists.”
The art studio trail covers coastal spots in Scarborough, through to scenic National Parks including the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales, and the Nidderdale National Landscape, alongside picturesque villages, and vibrant market towns.
Garth said: “We encourage people who live in the region, and visitors, to go on an artistic and cultural magical tour. Artists taking part will highlight attractions near their studios, such as castles, abbeys, beauty spots and visitor attractions to help visitors create itineraries for a full day, or weekend getaway, perfect for culture vultures.”
Visit the website to plan your visits: nyos.org.uk
