Orchard Square to host next Makers’ Market on Saturday 6th April

Taking place between 12 noon and 4pm on Saturday 6th April, the Makers’ Market will host over 15 stall holders from artwork, fashion, jewellery, accessories, homeware, and food - including Sheffield favourites: Forge Bakehouse, offering homemade breads, pastries, and baked goods; specialist cheese retailer, Cheese and Friends and chocolate makers Bullion.

Plus, the market will also be hosting a handful of popular brands from across the wider region to include Woofingdales for the dog lovers, offering the bestselling dog accessories, and the much-loved Yorkshire Candle Company.

The full list of participating stall holders for Orchard Square’s next Makers’ Market includes:

Orchard Square Maker's Market

AmaniKush , homemade hair accessories, jewellery, fashion, games and gifts

, homemade hair accessories, jewellery, fashion, games and gifts Au Faye Sheffield , a Sheffield based artist with a love of pink and all things floral, selling cards, gits and jewellery

, a Sheffield based artist with a love of pink and all things floral, selling cards, gits and jewellery Bobinsana Woodcraft , African inspired gifts

, African inspired gifts Bullion Chocolate , chocolate makers

, chocolate makers C heese and Friends, specialist cheese retailers

specialist cheese retailers Duo Doddles , illustrators selling an array of prints ranging from A6 to A3 and stickers

, illustrators selling an array of prints ranging from A6 to A3 and stickers Grace Jandrell , illustrator, print maker and mural artist

, illustrator, print maker and mural artist Forge Bakehouse , homemade breads, pastries, and baked goods

, homemade breads, pastries, and baked goods Jaf Glass , glass ornaments, jewellery, candle holders, coasters, plant stakes, bowls and pictures

, glass ornaments, jewellery, candle holders, coasters, plant stakes, bowls and pictures Jam Artsworks , original art and photography

, original art and photography Loved and Rolled , jewellery made with paper beads, supporting local charity, St Wilfrid

, jewellery made with paper beads, supporting local charity, St Wilfrid Low Road Home , cards and gifts using original vintage playing cards

, cards and gifts using original vintage playing cards Miroo , acrylic jewellery that’s colourful and fun

, acrylic jewellery that’s colourful and fun The Yorkshire Candle Company , hand poured candles made with love

, hand poured candles made with love Visor Clay , pottery

, pottery Woofingdales, popular dog accessories.

Commenting on the forthcoming Market, Orchard Square Manager, Shay Murray said: “We are delighted to be welcoming and supporting such a range of local and regional talent – making this our biggest Makers’ Market to date!