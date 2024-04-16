Pagabo launches return of award-winning Feelgood Games at this year’s UKREiiF

The popular fundraising event will be kicking off the annual UKREiiF conference and looks to build on impressive totals raised in previous years – with 2023 seeing more than £34,000 to support the Pagabo Foundation’s work. This funding has helped the Pagabo Foundation on its mission to tackle poor mental health levels in the construction industry, including offering free mental health first aid courses for people across the sector.

Working alongside local events company Breeze, the Feelgood Games has placed a huge focus on accessibility when developing the 2024 event, which will return to the John Charles Centre for Sport. New obstacles and challenges will be on offer to teams and ensure all fitness levels and physical abilities are effectively catered for, allowing anyone and everyone to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet Parker, Pagabo Foundation lead, said: “The feedback that we’ve had from the past two years has been staggering and it's exciting to be making an event that is so loved even bigger and better than ever.

Feelgood Games 2023

“Working with our trustees and events company Breeze, this year's event showcases the perfect balance between building on what has worked really well in previous years, while also evolving too. The all-important aim is just to get people moving and raise money in an easy way, so increasing the overall accessibility of the day is important to us year on year.

“We’re raising funds and putting a focus on mental health within the industry, and we know the profound impact movement, fun and inclusion has on wellbeing – something that’s so easy to see when looking around on the day. We’re expecting more people than ever to get involved – so do make sure to get registered to get involved and work with us to support initiatives to improve wellbeing across the sector.”

Organisations can enter teams of between seven and ten people, however smaller groups and individuals are able to be entered and will be placed into teams to take on the challenges together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will kick off this year's UKREiiF event, where the Pagabo Foundation will be further highlighting its work. This includes provision of token points placed around the UKREiiF site, where delegates will have the opportunity to highlight charities that they believe would benefit from the foundation's support.

Feelgood Games 2023

Nathan Spencer, Director at UKREiiF said: "We are thrilled to once again be a part of the Feelgood Games, a highlight of the UKREiiF annual conference. The ethos of the Feelgood Games resonates deeply with our mission at UKREiiF, focusing on the well-being and mental health of professionals within the property and construction industry. The collaboration with the Pagabo Foundation and the initiative to support mental health through this event aligns perfectly with our vision."

Jason Tabor, Breeze Team Manager at Leeds City Council spoke on working with the Pagabo Foundation for this year's Feelgood Games, saying: “We are looking forward to delivering a fun and enjoyable event for the delegates, and we have seen the extensive growth both UKREiiF and in turn, the Feelgood Games, has achieved since its beginnings.

“Not only is it a pleasure to work alongside the Pagabo Foundation of this year's games to highlight its important mission, but we’re proud to be playing a part in a fantastic week that showcases Leeds as one of the UK’s top cities through the wider UKREiiF event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Feelgood Games has attracted national attention since its last outing, winning the Mental Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year Award at the Inspiring Women in Property Awards in late 2023.