Paul Foot to tour 'Dissolve' giving latecomers a chance to catch his award winning show

In this show, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy. You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself. With Dissolve – which was just nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024, co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award – Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience, and has affected people in a way he never has previously. If you’ve seen Paul before, this incredible show is something completely different, that will confound and surpass your expectations.

In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber.

Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?

Paul said: “It’s been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I’m used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows (and I’m still getting that!) but now I’m also hearing from people about how much it’s affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug. It’s truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry (sometimes), and perhaps think about the world a little differently. And I am so, so excited to bring the show to even more people with these extra dates.”

Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. As well as becoming a favourite on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Paul has performed more than a dozen solo stand-up shows and built up a huge cult following of savvy comedy-goers, dubbed ‘The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs’. He won Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, has twice been nominated for the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award and was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe. Dissolve is co-written and directed by Paul’s long-time collaborator and accomplice, comedy writer Aaron Kilkenny-Fletcher.

Tickets for the Autumn leg are on sale Friday 22nd March 2024 at 10am and are available via paulfoot.tv, seetickets.com and plosive.co.uk.

DATE | VENUE

SEPTEMBER

Friday 20th | NEWBURY, Corn Exchange

Saturday 21st | GLOUCESTER, Guildhall

Sunday 22nd | OXFORD, Old Fire Station

Wednesday 25th | FARNHAM, Maltings

Friday 27th | WORCESTER, Huntingdon Hall

Saturday 28th | NORTHAMPTON, The Royal

OCTOBER

Saturday 12th | NEWCASTLE, The Stand

Sunday 13th | LEEDS, Wardrobe

Friday 18th | CAMBRIDGE, Junction

Saturday 19th | READING, South Street

Sunday 20th | SWINDON, Arts Centre

Friday 25th | FOLKESTONE, Quarterhouse

Saturday 26th | BRIGHTON, Corn Exchange – on sale Monday 25th March at 10am

Thursday 31th | NOTTINGHAM, Metronome

NOVEMBER

Friday 1st | LEAMINGTON SPA, Royal Spa Centre

Friday 8th | LUTON, Hat Factory

Sunday 10th | BRISTOL, Tobacco Factory Theatres

Wednesday 13th | CHORLEY, Chorley Theatre

Thursday 14th | LIVERPOOL, Playhouse – on sale Tuesday 28th March

Friday 15th | MANCHESTER, Fairfield Social

Thursday 21st | CORSHAM, Pound Arts