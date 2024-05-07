Put your taste buds to the test with Vocation Brewery's Blind Beer Tasting at Reuben's Gin House

Craft beer lovers rejoice, as the much loved UK- based brewery Vocation has announced its exclusive blind beer tasting event, allowing guests to discover more about the beers they love – and find a new favourite in the process!

Taking place on Thursday 16 May at Reuben’s Beer and Gin House in Bingley, guests can enjoy an evening of delectable brews, led by Vocation’s Technical Brewer, Gary Farlow and Regional Sales Manager Stuart Thompson. Put your hops-pertise to the test, supping your way through delicious ales and even trying your hand at writing tasting notes!

With a flight of six different brews, guests can drink their way through a range of flavours, from zesty sours to indulgent chocolatey blends. Alongside receiving specialist tasting pointers on each beer from the experts, attendees will also receive a tasting card where they will be encouraged to let their taste buds do the talking and have a go at crafting their own tasting notes to compare amongst the group.

Revelers can also enhance their experience with one of Reuben’s Beer & Gin Houses’ famous cheeseboards boards, designed to pair perfectly with Vocation’s brews.

Vocation’s blind beer tasting event takes place on Thursday 16 May at Reuben’s Beer and Gin House in Bingley, with tickets starting from £12 per person.

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit the link here.