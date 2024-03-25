RBL Wath Branch to host a D-Day 80th anniversary dinner

Eighty years ago, under the cover of darkness, thousands of brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy facing unimaginable odds. Their efforts drastically changed the course of the Second World War, tipping the course of the War in the Allies' favour. Their sacrifices have forever indebted the nation.

The Wath Branch of the RBL are seeking to commemorate their sacrifices, as well as celebrate serving service personnel, ex-servicemen and -women and the fallen in all battles.

To be held at Wath Golf Club, Abdy, Rotherham, S62 7SJ

On Saturday 1st June 2024

Guests to arrive at: 6:30pm

MENU:

· Tomato and Basil Soup

· Roast Dinner – there is a choice of beef or turkey (or there is a vegetarian option available)

· Treacle sponge and custard

· Tea/coffee, mints and Port

Cost: £30 per person. Dress code: Gentlemen – Black tie, mess dress or lounge suits; Ladies – cocktail/party dress or mess dress.