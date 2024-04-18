Sheffield Life, Loss and Death Festival May 2024

With at least one event taking place each day, there’s a wide range of events, both in person and online, including; workshops, exhibitions, music, training, panel discussions, activities in nature, creative sessions, poetry and writing, talks and more!

The events take place in community centres, libraries, woods, pubs, places of worship, online, in universities and much more.

Everyone can get involved, whether you’re exploring the topic of death for the first time, wondering how to talk to your children about death and loss, or hoping to reflect on personal or professional experiences.

Woven Coffin with Flowers

It’s important to talk about death, dying and loss because it’s something we all experience, one thing we all have in common, and yet we often hide away from it. It impacts us all, yet it has become taboo to talk about.

By being more open about the topic and exploring it in a compassionate way, we can build our confidence in how to navigate and support each other through this important part of life.

Some reflections from people who were involved in last year’s festival include:

“Being part of this has radically changed how I think about living, dying and communicating with others about death and dying”

Sheffield Life, Loss and Death Festival Pamphlet

“It was amazing and I found myself immersed in the words spoken as it made me reflect on my own deep loss. I felt pleased I had come.”

“I have been struggling quite a bit lately with fear of my own mortality and not knowing what happens when we die…. but this session really helped to diminish my worries".

Website and booking:

Festival Promotional Pamphlet PDF:

Just some of the 45 events include:

Friday May 24th - “In Conversation with Dr Kathryn Mannix”Best-selling author and campaigner Dr Kathryn Mannix discusses some of your questions about death, dying and loss with psychologist and End of Life Doula, Mariana Garcia.Zoom link to be shared on social media & via the Compassionate Sheffield Mailing List in the coming weeks.

Sunday May 5th - “The Gifts we Leave Behind” This event offers a supportive space to bring items & memories that we cherish in grief, to share stories of them & reflect on what we will leave in our place. Led by singer songwriter Yunn.

Friday May 10th – “What’s important to me?”A workshop to reflect on what‘s most important in life and death. Reflecting and expressing how we feel through collage, painting or drawing at Crystal Peaks Library.

Monday May 20th – “How we Empower Society to have Important Conversations”A talk on enabling conversations around death, dying and bereavement, with John Adams. Discover how he successfully campaigned to add content on death, dying and bereavement to the national curriculum.

Sunday May 26th – “Family Rhyme Time: Create a Poem”During half term, a family poetry workshop, where children can create a poem about their loved ones past and present with poet Sharena Lee Satti.

For more information:Cally Bowman, Community Engagement and Comms, Compassionate Sheffield [email protected]

Nick Deayton, Programme Manager, Compassionate Sheffield[email protected]