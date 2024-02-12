All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Simply Barbra: an homage to Barbra Streisand in Halifax this March

At the Square Chapel Halifax on March 14th at 8pm. Performed worldwide for over 25 years, wherever Steven Brinberg performs his breath-taking live homage to the greatest diva of all, Barbra Streisand, he receives the kind of ecstatic reviews Barbra herself would kill for.
By Kate MartinContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT

Steven Brinberg writes and stars as Simply Barbra which is updated annually as he travels the U.S. with the show. He appeared by invitation from the late Marvin Hamlisch with the Symphony Orchestras of Dallas, Milwaukee, Buffalo and Norfolk, and with Barbara Cook and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Mr.Brinberg performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress; at Carnegie Hall with Uptown Express; and on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl with Whoopi Goldberg. Simply Barbra has toured Australia and Asia twice, had three record breaking seasons at the Edinburgh Festival and West End runs at the Arts and Playhouse Theatres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s been doing Streisand so long, he’s better at it than she is!”- New York Times

Simply BarbraSimply Barbra
Simply Barbra

“ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!….affectionate and wickedly funny!” - Time Out NY

“A delicious combination of bitchiness, genuine admiration and incisive comic timing” - The Times

“Steven Brinberg is probably the most gifted impersonated in the world. He has more talent in his false fingernails than most impersonators have in their whole bodies” - Theatreworld Magazine

Musical Director: Nathan Martin.

Tickets £24, £18 concessions available from squarechapel.co.uk or from the venue before the performance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@simplybarbratiktok