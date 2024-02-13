Stephanie Aird celebrates 10 years of comedy with Leeds gig

Stephanie Aird is celebrating ten years of laughs with a gig at Morley United Services Club later this year.

She will perform at the club on Friday 26th April, 2024 with an evening of music, comedy, tribute act games and a whole host of laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on her 10 years of fame and sharing some highlights, Aird said:

Stephanie Aird returns to Leeds this year

“One of my many highlights is definitely selling out tickets of up-to 350, bl**dy brilliant, I love it. Also Opening my own cafe-bar of which I’m now opening and enjoying more regularly now after Covid.”

Aird has appeared on various television shows, including Judge Rinder on ITV, Take A Hike on BBC Two and ‘The Sunshine Scammer’ also for the BBC.

“I loved Judge Rinder because we had a right laugh on the trip. I met some wonderful people and visited some beautiful places on Take a Hike. And I loved acting on the documentary. Got my teeth right into it even though it was a tiny part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to her funny videos about coffee shops, her partner Ian, losing weight and ranting about everyday life, Stephanie has amassed over 630,000 followers and over 60 million views, making her a well known face around the world.

Stephanie has previously performed sell out shows around the UK, including Sheffield and Leeds.