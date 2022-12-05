Comedian and actor Stephen Mangan will be performing readings based on Charles Dickens’ classic novels at Hull Theatre this year.

You can celebrate the very best of Victorian carols, classics and a selection of readings from Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’. The readings will be performed by Stephen Mangan, comedian who is best known for his character in Episodes, starring Matt LeBlanc.

This festive event will feature ‘Joy to the World’, ‘Sussex Carol’, ‘I Saw Three Ships’, ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ and ‘Silent Night’. There will be readings from ‘A Christmas Carol’ and carols for all including ‘God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’.

The concert will be conducted by Mark Edwards, who will lead the Canzonetta Choir and London Concert Brass, during this very festive event. Here is everything you need to know about A Dickensian Christmas with Stephen Mangan.

Stephen Mangan. (Pic credit: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

When is A Dickensian Christmas with Stephen Mangan?

The concert and readings will take place at Hull New Theatre on December 17, 2022.

The event will begin at 7.30pm.

How can I buy a ticket to see A Dickensian Christmas with Stephen Mangan?

Tickets start from £23.50 and will vary depending on the seat you choose.