A look ahead to some of the highlights coming up in West Yorkshire's theatres this year

As ever, the pickings are rich. So rich that I can already see that this look ahead to the theatre we can enjoy in the region this year is going to spread over two weeks. For this week, then, let’s stay in West Yorkshire, then venture out east, south and north next week.

That sentence is a perfect demonstration of just how blessed we are; it’s difficult to imagine another county being able to split its theatre offerings not just over a fortnight, but categorise them by regions within the county. Best of North Sussex theatre anyone? Didn’t think so.

Just in West Yorkshire we have theatres like Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley, Bradford’s Alhambra, The Victoria Theatre in Halifax and the area’s biggest producing venue, the Leeds Playhouse.

Every season I write that the coming months look particularly impressive at the Leeds theatre, but it’s as true this year as it was last. It’s difficult to pick a highlight from the list: there is the world premiere of a new musical from the writer of Schitt’s Creek featuring the music of Roy Orbison, a new production of Kay Mellor’s A Passionate Woman returning to the late writer’s home city 30 years after its premiere, Amy Leach directing a new production of Lord of the Flies and a new production of Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men from Iqbal Khan, the man who directed the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony last year.

Oliver Johnstone and Joshua Griffin in Henry V which comes to Leeds Playhouse in July. Picture: Johan Persson.

That is an impressive list and it is truly only a small handful of the season’s offerings. It’s probably not going to upset too many people, I hope, to say that In Dreams, a new musical from the writer of Schitt’s Creek, is a very impressive grab in this season. To understand just how impressive, consider this from writer – Emmy and Golden Globe Winning writer, mark you – David West Read: “It is a tremendous honour to be premiering our new musical at Leeds Playhouse, which has developed a reputation for introducing innovative and inspirational work created by artists from around the world. To bring this show to the Leeds audience, in this theatre, in this moment, is quite literally a dream come true.” The production arrives in Leeds in July, but ahead of that is all of the above, plus a visiting production of Henry V from Headlong theatre, and Sinfonia, a new production featuring true stories collected from the people of Leeds and being made in association with Leeds 2023. It’s going to be, I’ll bet, another award winning year for the Leeds theatre.

Up the road at the Leeds Grand theatre, Opera North continues to reinvent and reimagine itself. Next year general manager Richard Mantle will step down after an impressive tenure leading the internationally renowned company. Once Opera North’s residency at the theatre finishes, the theatre will welcome another Leeds institution, with Northern Ballet’s The Great Gatsby arriving on stage in March. Sister Act (March 21-April 1) Mamma Mia (April 4-15), The Bodyguard (June 12-17), The Commitments (June 19-24) and the highly recommended Pride and Prejudice (sort of) (April 24-29) all head to the famous old stage in the coming months too.

I’ve long been impressed by Lawrence Batley Theatre, a venue that continues to punch above its weight. The theatre had a hand in helping bring Jesus, Jane, Mother and Me last year before it headed to Edinburgh to collect awards and five-star reviews. The play from Philip Stokes returns to the place where it began (February 2-4) before heading off on an international tour. The theatre will also host (along with several other Yorkshire venues) the brilliant Leeds company Imitating the Dog with its new production of Macbeth, which will surely be a do-not-miss of the coming season (May 3-6).

While the Bradford Alhambra doesn’t produce its own work (pantomime, which is still running at the venue, excepted) those in charge do programme it in a way that gives it a distinct voice and feel. Its commitment to bringing quality dance to the region continues as it brings Rambert Dance back to the theatre with a Peaky Blinders, the Redemption of Thomas Shelby, a piece written by the creator of the global TV hit series. If you’re a dance fan, Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty and (February 21-25) and Dada Masilo company’s The Sacrifice (March 14-15) will entice. Also watch out for Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane (April 4-8).

Meghan Tyler, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Isobel McArthur, Tori Burgess and Christina Gordon in Pride and Prejudice (sort of) which comes to Leeds Grand Theatre this year. Picture: Matt Crockett