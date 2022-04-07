Actress Susie Blake in conversation about her career in fundraiser for one of Yorkshire's theatre gems - Esk Valley Theatre

Mark said: “People will know Susie from her great breadth of screen work, including Victoria Wood's As Seen on TV, Mrs. Brown’s Boys and her appearance in The Real Marigold Hotel.
"She is also a hugely talented theatre actor. For theatregoers who frequent the Stephen Joseph Theatre, they may remember some of the great performances she’s given in Scarborough over the years."
This is a fundraising event in aid of Esk Valley Theatre.An Evening with Susie Blake is at the Robinson Institute, Glaisdale, on Saturday April 23 at 7.30pm.
There will be a licensed bar
Tickets: £12
To book visit the website: www.eskvalleytheatre.co.uk or ring the box office: 01947 897587