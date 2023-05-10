An evening of laughter and food as play tells the story of three women from different walks of life

Fancy a night out with a difference? Then look no further, here we have an evening of laughter and food.

The play is performed over two nights next week

Fish ‘n’ Leather is a play that belongs to Hull.

Written on Hessle Road it is about the lives of three women, all from different walks of life, who become friends at a bus stop.

Fish works in the fish factory, Leather who works in the leather factory and well, Miriam who is a high class alcoholic whose husband can’t stay faithful.

It captures the unique spirit and humour of Hessle Road women, like no other play.

This play was originally written 32 years ago by the legendary Gill Adams.

A spokesman said: “Who now stars in the play, along with Steph Flanagan who we've adapted the play for after she unfortunately was involved in a bad accident and is now wheelchair dependant.

"She is a role model to everyone as she shows, no matter what happens in life, you can continue to do anything you want to, if you put your mind to it and you have the determination to carry on regardless and Caroline Enilorac who is new to playing Miriam but has taken the role to a new level.

“If you’re after a night of reminiscing, laughter and a good hearty meal then book now to avoid disappointment. Even if you’ve seen this play before, it’s well worth another watch as this has been reformed and updated, with even more laughter.”

Tickets are now on sale for the play which takes place on May 17 and 18 at The Goodfellowship Inn, Cottingham Road, Hull. HU5 4AT.

Price is £20 each including a meal of pie and chips.