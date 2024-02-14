Nikita Kanda. Credit: BBC

Asian Network Certified – a flagship event of the BBC Asian Network – comes to St George’s Hall on Saturday.

Presented by the network’s Breakfast Show host Nikita Kanda and AJD, the event will bring exclusive live DJ sets from the station’s favourites, celebrating all the best in British Asian, Bhangra, RnB, hip-hop, Bollywood and dance music for one night only.

The station champions contemporary British Asian and popular South Asian music and culture and is bringing this event to audiences for the second year running.

Nikita said: “I am really excited about bringing Asian Network Certified to the city of Bradford! It’s such a cool and vibey place that I’ve been waiting to visit. It’s the perfect spot to bring live music and our Asian Network DJs to. The people in this city are what I’m most gassed for. I know they are going to make it lit! See you on the dance floor on Saturday night.”

The line-up includes F1rstman, Leicester’s JJ Esko, West London’s DJ Kizzi, Dj Simz will be gracing the decks dropping all the biggest bangers, and Midlands producer Mazza On The Track with Diana Drill and Shide Boss.

Meanwhile, Asian Network DJ sets can be expected from AJD, DJ Limelight and KanDMan, DJ Nish, Manara and Panjabi Hit Squad.

Ahmed Hussain, head of Asian Network, previously said: “Asian Network Certified is an exciting evening of live music, full of incredible energy and talent that represents British Asian identity and culture and I’m so excited that we can bring this event to Bradford. The night will celebrate the same energy that we share with our listeners every day. It’s a mashup of all genres and that’s exactly what we are bringing to the people of Bradford!”