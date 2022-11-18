Empath Action bringing new performances to Wakefield to highlight domestic abuse dangers

A Yorkshire arts and wellness company is presenting a series of theatre performances designed to end abuse against women and girls. Empath Action Community Interest Company is putting on the four performances in Wakefield this month.The performance will run in conjunction with the city council’s 16 Days of Action campaign.

The performances are based on the theme of men taking responsibility and helping to tackle and end abuse against women and girls.

This is a core focus of the White Ribbon Campaign which is on the first day of the 16 Days of Action and looks at how men can become allies and supporters to women who have been affected by violence, as well as understanding how men are critical in helping to break the cycle of gender based abuse.

These performances come off the back of 97%, the ground-breaking play from Hit Like a Girl Theatre and Empath Action CIC.

The plays are designed to raise awareness of domestic abuse issues.

That production was supported by the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund, which raised the subject of assault against women.

Focusing on the story of Charlotte, a student who is assaulted on a night out, 97% received great acclaim and interest locally but raised the questions “What about the boys? Why are we not focusing on those who could have the power to make a difference?”

Empath Action Co-Director Jo Broadhead said the new performances are an ideal opportunity to build on the message of 97%.

“It is really important that the role of men and boys is explored in regard to violence and abuse against women and girls.

"We feel it’s vital that these plays open up a discussion. This is never about lecturing men, but encouraging them to be involved in the conversation.”She added: “It also feels entirely relevant that these performances are taking place during the FIFA Men’s World Cup as we know incidences of domestic abuse against women increase during major tournaments.”

The 16 Days of Action Campaign stems from the original movement, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence.

The movement began at the Women’s Global Leadership Institute. It runs from November 25.

The Empath Action Boys Won’t Be Boys day runs between 10:30am and 4pm on November 28 at their Imaginarium Space on the bottom floor of the Ridings Shopping Centre Wakefield.

The Boys Won’t Be Boys performances will run at 11am and 2pm, where the four specially created short plays will be performed by some of Wakefield's leading young actors, Danny Barraclough, Reece Gee, Finley Brown and Katie Greensmith.