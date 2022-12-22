Stage: The NutcrackerLeeds Grand TheatreYvette Huddleston 5/5

Northern Ballet’s production of this festive favourite is just sublime in every way. Directed and choreographed by former artistic director David Nixon, it is a joyous work that takes the audience on a truly uplifting yuletide adventure.

Opening in the midst of a Christmas eve party, we meet young Clara who is giddy with excitement about the forthcoming festivities – and the gifts she might receive. Then her mysterious, magical uncle Drosselmeyer arrives and presents the party guests with a performance by two sets of life-size dolls he has brought back with him from his travels. He also has a special gift for Clara – a wooden soldier nutcracker doll. She loves it, but after a tussle over it with her jealous brother Frederick, the doll is broken, much to Clara’s dismay. Her uncle manages to repair the doll – and once everyone has gone to bed, he casts a spell…

Unable to sleep, Clara tiptoes downstairs to find a life-sized version of her nutcracker doll. Then the Mouse King arrives and declares war on the Nutcracker Prince, an encounter which the prince wins, with help from Clara. Together the pair set off on a whirlwind journey through a sparkling fairytale winter wonderland. Along the way they meet an array of interesting characters who all dance in Clara’s honour, including Arabian princes and princesses, Russian Cossacks, Chinese acrobats, glittery snowflakes, Spanish matadors, exotic flowers and finally the Sugar Plum Fairy and her handsome cavalier. All performed to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score, played live by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia, conducted by Jonathan Lo.

Northern Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. Picture: Bill Cooper

This is a ballet that has been delighting audiences for well over a century, yet Northern Ballet manage, as ever, to put their own original stamp on it with some lovely flashes of humour and their accomplished storytelling. The standard of the dancing, in terms of technique, delivery and flair, is extremely high and everyone in the company is given the opportunity to shine. An absolute joy from start to finish and full of Christmas cheer, this is definitely one not to miss.

To January 7.

Rachael Gillespie as Clara in Northern Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. Picture: Bill Cooper