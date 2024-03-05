It is always such a joy to watch a new Emma Rice production. The acclaimed writer-director never disappoints – always delivering a gloriously imaginative piece of work full of heart, energy and flair. And this latest show from her theatre company Wise Children is no exception.

Based on the grisly folktale of Blue Beard, a serial murderer of many wives whose bodies he keeps in a bloody chamber, it at first seems an unusual choice. Rice has tackled dark themes before – since much of her work is inspired by folk stories and fairytales, that is inevitable – but the story of Blue Beard is essentially a tale of misogyny and violence. However, through Rice’s sensitive, thoughtful adaptation, it becomes a powerful, complex and resonant story for our times.

There are several narrative strands that elegantly interweave. In the opening scene, we meet an order of sisters from the Convent of the Three Fs (“fearful, f***ed and furious”) led by feisty Mother Superior (Katy Owen) who wears a blue beard for reasons which eventually become clear. Owen acts as storyteller and is part stand-up comedian, part omniscient narrator bringing together the interlocking, overlapping stories – and frequently speaking directly to the audience.

Wise Children's production of Blue Beard at York Theatre Royal. Picture: Steve Tanner

There is a middle-aged mother (Patrycja Kujawska) mourning the death of her husband, a good man, and trying to face life anew with her daughters Lucky (Robyn Sinclair) and Trouble (Stephanie Hockley). Then Lucky is seduced by the charming Blue Beard (Tristan Sturrock), a suave, elegant magician whose marriage proposal she accepts, despite her mother and sister’s misgivings. They both suspect that he is not a good man. In a parallel storyline, a lost young man (Adam Mirsky) searches for his missing sister (Mirabelle Gremaud).

There is magic – of the theatrical kind, as well as the knife-throwing, ladies sawn in half variety – and it is all enlivened by exuberant, evocative music played live on stage, created by longtime collaborator composer and multi-instrumentalist Stu Barker. The talented actor/singer/musicians perform the songs with verve, wit and style.

Male violence against women sadly continues to be an everyday reality. And in a sequence that involves CCTV footage of one of the characters just walking home, but never reaching her destination, that point is powerfully made. Despite the horror, which is not side-stepped, there is much warmth and humour here too. And Rice ensures that what we are left with ultimately is a sense of hope – for a better future.