Five star review of Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse
Leeds Playhouse’s production of the much-loved Lionel Bart musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist is absolutely magnificent from start to finish.
The show opens quietly and sombrely in the workhouse as a succession of children enter to take their place in line to receive their gruel. The pace and energy then gradually build, before shifting into top gear for the fabulous toe-tapping opening number as the company belt out Food, Glorious Food. The audience respond rapturously and it is just the beginning of a totally magical night at the theatre.
Colin Richmond’s simple yet ingenious set with its high and low-level walkways around a central playing area vividly invokes the sense of Victorian London street life as well as the various indoor settings. Lucy Hind’s vibrant choreography makes the most of all the space, nooks and crannies that the set offers.
There are three young actors playing Oliver and three taking on the role of the Artful Dodger. On press night 9-year-old Nicholas Teixeira portrayed the innocent young orphan and the charismatic street urchin was played by 11-year-old Felix Holt. Both gave outstanding performances, as did the rest of the 38-strong youth company – their energy and commitment is a joy to behold and they work exceptionally well with the supremely talented adult ensemble. Steve Furst is superb as Fagin, as is Jenny Fitzpatrick as Nancy, both affectingly revealing the vulnerability beneath their characters’ outward resilience and Chris Bennett is chillingly menacing as Bill Sikes.
Performed in the round – the right decision for a show that is at its heart about community and collective responsibility – the production draws the audience into the storytelling and makes them a part of it. While your attention never wanders from what is happening on stage, the reactions of those sitting on the rows opposite is sometimes as compelling to witness. This is a musical that moves people in many different ways.
The clever, subtle tonal references in Bart’s brilliant score are almost subliminally emotive while the lyrics are alternately witty, humorous, raucous and uplifting or incredibly moving, heart-rending and poignant. The rousing joyousness of Consider Yourself and Oom-Pah-Pah lifts the spirits immeasurably, while it is impossible not to be moved by Where is Love? and As Long as He Needs Me. All of it is food (glorious food) for the soul. This really is the perfect festive show for all the family – and it’s definitely one not to miss.