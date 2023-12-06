Leeds Playhouse’s production of the much-loved Lionel Bart musical based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist is absolutely magnificent from start to finish.

The show opens quietly and sombrely in the workhouse as a succession of children enter to take their place in line to receive their gruel. The pace and energy then gradually build, before shifting into top gear for the fabulous toe-tapping opening number as the company belt out Food, Glorious Food. The audience respond rapturously and it is just the beginning of a totally magical night at the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Richmond’s simple yet ingenious set with its high and low-level walkways around a central playing area vividly invokes the sense of Victorian London street life as well as the various indoor settings. Lucy Hind’s vibrant choreography makes the most of all the space, nooks and crannies that the set offers.

The company of Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse. Picture: Alastair Muir

There are three young actors playing Oliver and three taking on the role of the Artful Dodger. On press night 9-year-old Nicholas Teixeira portrayed the innocent young orphan and the charismatic street urchin was played by 11-year-old Felix Holt. Both gave outstanding performances, as did the rest of the 38-strong youth company – their energy and commitment is a joy to behold and they work exceptionally well with the supremely talented adult ensemble. Steve Furst is superb as Fagin, as is Jenny Fitzpatrick as Nancy, both affectingly revealing the vulnerability beneath their characters’ outward resilience and Chris Bennett is chillingly menacing as Bill Sikes.

Performed in the round – the right decision for a show that is at its heart about community and collective responsibility – the production draws the audience into the storytelling and makes them a part of it. While your attention never wanders from what is happening on stage, the reactions of those sitting on the rows opposite is sometimes as compelling to witness. This is a musical that moves people in many different ways.