Opera North’s production of the popular Verdi opera was first performed in 2014-15 and this revival is a stylish, sophisticated treat as the company’s new autumn season opener.

Set in Belle Époque Paris, it tells the story of an impossible love affair between a free-spirited courtesan and a wealthy young man. Violetta is a glamorous party animal, hosting extravagant gatherings, beholden to no-one and living life absolutely on her own terms, then young Alfredo, a frequent guest at her soirees, becomes entranced by her and declares his love. As someone who enjoys many lovers and does not want to be tied down to one person, Violetta is surprised by her response to Alfredo’s declaration – it moves her and after initially struggling with her conflicted emotions, she finds that she loves him too.

The couple settle together in a house in the country but Alfredo’s family disapproves of the relationship and his father Giorgo Germont visits while his son is away and persuades her that she needs to renounce her love for Alfredo as their affair is threatening to ruin his daughter’s chance of a good marriage. Violetta agrees to make the sacrifice – a supreme act of love – and leaves a farewell note for Alfredo. The story reaches a heart-breaking conclusion with Violetta alone and wracked by TB – the truth is finally revealed but too late and the lovers are reunited only briefly at Violetta’s death bed.

Alison Langer as Violetta and Nico Darmanin as Alfredo in Opera North's production of La Traviata.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a storyline with big themes – love, death, sex, sacrifice, regret – and the tragedy at its centre is visceral. Alison Langer as Violetta and Nico Darmanin (in his Opera North debut) as Alfredo were utterly convincing as the doomed lovers but the scene which stood out for me was between Langer and Damiano Salerno as Giorgio Germont – both the singing and the acting were top-notch. The ensemble sections with the chorus as louche partygoers were suitably raucous and sensual, the singing bold and rousing and all enhanced by beautifully choreographed movement. The set and design was simple yet sumptuous, conveying the excesses of the period.

Based on Alexandre Dumas’ play La Dame aux Camelias, La Traviata is a perennial favourite – it is one of the most frequently performed operas in the world – and this version is one to treasure. An impressive, powerful and moving production with excellent performances from the cast and superb musicianship, as ever, from the Orchestra of Opera North.

At Leeds Grand Theatre until October 29, then touring to Theatre Royal Newcastle, Theatre Royal Nottingham, The Lowry Salford operanorth.co.uk