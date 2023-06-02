Following on from previous successful collaborations, Opera North and Phoenix Dance Theatre have joined forces again, and partnered with South African companies Jazzart Dance Theatre and Cape Town Opera, to produce a double-bill of two magnificent pieces of work and an unforgettable night at the theatre.

The first half of the evening combines Mozart’s moving, awe-inspiring choral masterpiece Requiem, a funeral mass composed shortly before his own death at the age of 35, performed by the full Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North, with beautiful choreography from Phoenix’s former artistic director Dane Hurst. The liquid, flowing movement eloquently reflects, complements and underlines the pathos of the music and singing and the production, conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic, is in part an act of remembrance and an honouring of those lost during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there are some unnerving, visceral moments during the piece of individuals wracked by pain, sobs of grief or convulsions, the dance is also an uplifting expression of humanity and hope as support is offered and received, given and taken. There is a recognition that in life, death is ever present and those who remain must go on, acknowledging the fragility of existence yet looking to the future, to renewal.

A scene from After Tears. Picture: Tristram Kenton

The interaction between the singers and the dancers is graceful and well handled – the chorus move around the stage, encircling the dancers at one point and soloists soprano Ellie Laugharne, mezzo-soprano Ann Taylor, tenor Mongezi Mosoaka and bass Simon Shibambu are all seamlessly incorporated into the action. The low lighting throughout and the dancers’ costume in muted colours are in keeping with the sombre mood of Mozart’s music.

The second half is a contrast in almost every way. The newly commissioned musical work, After Tears, from South African composer Neo Muyanga is accompanied by a riot of vibrant colour as soon as the curtains open – the dancers are dressed in reds, oranges, yellows – and the tempo is upbeat.

This is a celebration of life after death, about celebrating a life well lived and sending a spirt on. The choreography is rhythmic, soaring, energetic and joyful, invoking South African cultural traditions around the themes of collective loss, mourning rituals and remembrance. The music gracefully combines western classical tropes with African percussive beats to brilliant effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each piece individually is powerful; together they are sublime.

A scene from Requiem. Picture: Richard H. Smith

To June 4.

A scene from After Tears. Picture: Tristram Kenton