They were household names in the 1960s and entertained theatre and television audiences long before most of today’s stars were born.

But now a trio of comics and singers are planning to bring back variety with a tour of 16 theatres starting at the Alhambra in Bradford.

Freddie “Parrot Face” Davies, Bernie Clifton and Anita Harris – 251 years old between them – are thrilled at the idea of performing in front of live audiences.

It was the brainchild of Freddie, now 85, who decided there must be an appetite for what some might term old-fashioned variety shows so he contacted his old pals and set up a tour.

Bernie Clifton in October 1986

“I can’t wait to get going,” said Freddie, who now lives in Boroughbridge in North Yorkshire. He moved here after falling in love with Yorkshire during visits to his agents in Leeds.

“We are all still going strong and can’t wait for curtain up. I don’t think any of us ever imagined we would still be performing in our 80s but it keeps us young.”

And Freddie is thrilled to start at the Alhambra for he is related to Francis Laidler, the impresario who had the idea to build the theatre.

Freddie, who hit the big time after appearing on Opportunity Knocks in 1964, said that while the show may appeal to an older audience, he hoped young people would come along too.

Bernie Clifton, who has just turned 86, said: It was Freddie’s idea. None of us are as busy as we would like to be so he set up a tour for us.

“It’s a brilliant idea. It should be a fantastic success. All we need now is bums on seats.”

Bernie, best known for his Oswald the ostrich character and for performing on Crackerjack, said: “We are billed as legends of variety but I think it should be leg ends with verrucas.

"I think it’s a great idea. Freddie deserves a lot of credit because he realised we weren’t as busy as perhaps we would like to be so he decided to give this a go.

"It will be great to see people out having fun in the theatre again.”

Anita Harris, 80, best known as a singer and actress in the Carry On films, said she loves touring and can’t wait to begin Bradford. “It is a wonderful idea and the matinee shows are brilliant,” she said. “It’s wonderful to get out and come to see a live show.

"They can come along, meet friends, have a bite to eat and see a live show. What could be better?

“I have toured recently in my own show and doing live work certainly keeps you young.

“We all know each – Freddie, Bernie and I – down the years so it will be wonderful to get back together in some good theatres.”

Variety shows, which began in theatre and later television, were popular from the 1940s to the 1980s. They developed from music hall acts.