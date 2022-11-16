Hit musical Les Misérables will be heading to Leeds Grand Theatre next week

There are some theatre shows that seem to transcend the medium. Les Misérables is one such example which has of course literally done that, being turned into an Oscar-baiting movie a decade ago this year with the starriest of casts.

But it is on stage that the magic of Les Misérables is really brought home, the sheer scale of the thing best demonstrated on the wide canvas of a classical theatre’s platform.

Yorkshire audiences were due to be treated to the spectacle of Les Mis, to give the show its colloquial name, over two years ago, but the pandemic put paid to the dates that had been booked.

Now, finally, Les Misérables has made it to Leeds Grand Theatre, a venue of fitting scale and scope to host such an epic piece. Dean Chisnall is the man at the heart of the piece, taking on the role of Jean Valjean in the touring production, a role he has played over 500 times. “I say it to everybody, this is the dream role for anybody in musical theatre. It’s the pinnacle for any male performer and I just feel very lucky to do it, and to have done it for as long as I have,” says Chisnall.

The company of Les Miserables touring production, which heads to Leeds next week. Picture: Danny Kaan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve now played over 500 performances as Jean Valjean, and it still feels as magical as it did the first time I stepped on the stage. I pinch myself every day.”

Presumably he’s not the only one. Cameron Mackintosh, uber producer of the West End production which first hit audiences in 1985 at the Barbican, in a co-production with the Royal Shakespeare Company, must pinch himself too.

Based on the Victor Hugo 1,500-page novel, nothing about this story made sense. It took Mackintosh two years to get it right, but, with Alain Boublil and Claude Michel-Schonberg’s music and lyrics and Trevor Nunn in the director’s chair, eventually it was ready.

It is extraordinary to think it now, but Les Mis opened to lukewarm reviews. Audience response was a different matter, however. Its popularity with audiences would see it transfer to Broadway, become one of the most successful musicals in history and garner several awards along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, the touring production heads to Leeds next week. Picture: Danny Kaan

It is impossible to give a pithy summation of the plot here, but it largely follows ex-convict Jean Valjean and his rising and falling fortunes in 19th century France as he is relentlessly pursued by morally strict inspector Javert.

Taking on the role of Javert in the touring production coming to Leeds is Nic Greenshields. He says: “I remember buying a cassette when I was about 11 years old of people singing songs from Les Mis. I remember listening to it and trying to imagine what the show would be like. Eventually I begged my Mum to take me and we queued for returns. I was just blown away. The show really resonated with me and I thought ‘I want to be part of this. This is what I want to do’.”

It’s easy to see why. The show is such a hit with audiences because it shuns subtlety entirely. It is big, bold and unashamed in the fact that it goes for big emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songs like I Dreamed a Dream, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing and One Day More are designed to do one thing: elicit an audience reaction. And how.

Chisnall says: “I love Bring Him Home. I know it’s a song that I sing on my own, but it has always felt like a whole company moment. The rest of the cast are asleep on the barricades, so it always feels quite magical. I also love the absolutely iconic One Day More, with the whole company there. To be honest, the whole show is two and a half hours of pure magic.”

Greenshields agrees: “One Day More is such an iconic moment for everyone. There is no better way to end the first act of a show.

“I always enjoy listening to Fantine sing ‘I Dreamed A Dream’, it’s a great number and I defy anyone to come and see it and not love that moment. The moments I have with Dean are wonderfully dramatic. I love the opening with the prisoners, and the moment that moves me is the finale with Valjean and Cosette. It’s musically so beautiful and the lyrics are stunning as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a show about redemption and the human condition and everything that still resonates with us all today. We connect with the characters and become engrossed in the story and the beautiful music pulls everything together. It’s clearly a magical formula.”