All remaining performances of a popular festive family show have been cancelled by Sheffield Theatres after members of the cast were taken ill.

Jack Frost and the Search for Winter, a seasonal play targeted at children aged three and above, had been running at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, formerly known as the Crucible Studio, since December 13 and was due to continue until this Saturday, December 31. But Sheffield Theatres today informed theatregoers that none of the remaining shows would be able to go ahead as planned.

It said: “Due to illness in the cast, all remaining performances of Jack Frost will now not be going ahead. We have informed all bookers via email and text message, and our sales team are currently processing all refunds as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show was about a mischievous young boy Jack Frost, who with a touch of his fingers can blanket the land in ice and snow. When he discovers one winter that the magic in his hands has disappeared, he sets off on a quest to regain his special powers. The play was created by poet and playwright Joseph Coelho to educate young people about the huge environmental challenges facing us, while bringing some wintry fun and music into their lives.

Jack Frost and the Search for Winter at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield. All remaining performances of the family show have been cancelled due to illness within the cast. Photo: Brian Slater

Advertisement Hide Ad