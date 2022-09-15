There are some new exciting shows coming to the Leeds Grand Theatre next year including Mamma Mia, Strictly Ballroom, Kinky Boots, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Steel Magnolias, which stars Eastenders actor Jacqueline Jossa.

Ticket sales will be going live next week and there is a show for every mood whether you feel like musicals, drama, dance, mystery and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

When do the tickets go on sale?

Leeds Grand Theatre. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

The tickets for all shows at Leeds Grand Theatre go on sale on Wednesday, September 21 from 10am.

However, current members of the theatre can book tickets from now on the Leeds Grand Theatre website.

What is the full line-up of shows next year at Leeds Grand Theatre?

There are a variety of shows coming up next year. We have listed them below.

Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker - from December 20 2022 to January 7 2023

The Magic of Motown - January 8 2023

Opera North’s Tosca - from January 21 to March 2 2023

Opera North’s The Cunning Little Vixen - from February 4 to March 4 2023

Opera North’s Ariadne Auf Naxos - February 18 to March 1 2023

Northern Ballet’s The Great Gatsby - March 8 to March 18 2023

Sister Act - March 21 to April 1 2023

Mamma Mia - April 4 to April 15 2023

Kinky Boots The Musical - April 18 to April 22 2023

Pride and Prejudice (sort of) - April 24 to April 29 2023

Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead - May 2 to May 6 2023

John Richardson: The Knitwit - May 7 2023

Opera North’s The Pearl Fishers - May 16 to June 2 2023

Opera North’s Mozart’s Requiem - May 26 to June 4 2023

The Bodyguard - June 12 to June 17 2023

Roddy Doyle’s The Commitments - June 19 to June 24 2023

Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show - June 27 to July 1 2023

Strictly Ballroom: The Musical - July 3 to July 8 2023

Steel Magnolias - July 11 to July 15 2023

Six - August 1 to August 5 2023

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap - August 29 to September 2 2023

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - November 14 to November 19 2023

How can I buy tickets to see a show at Leeds Grand Theatre?

By visiting the theatre website, you can pick the show you want to see and click ‘Book Now’ or click ‘more info’ for further information on the premise of the show and to check whether it is on sale for any customer or for members only.

A Gold Membership costs £36, Silver Membership costs £24 and a Priority Pass is £12.

To book tickets to see a member’s only show, you can purchase a Priority Pass and get access straight away.