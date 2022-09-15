Leeds Grand Theatre shows 2023: When are the tickets on sale, how can I buy a ticket to see a show and what is the line-up?
Leeds Grand Theatre will be hosting a variety of shows next year for the public to attend including Mamma Mia and Strictly Ballroom The Musical starring professional dancer Kevin Clifton.
There are some new exciting shows coming to the Leeds Grand Theatre next year including Mamma Mia, Strictly Ballroom, Kinky Boots, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Steel Magnolias, which stars Eastenders actor Jacqueline Jossa.
Ticket sales will be going live next week and there is a show for every mood whether you feel like musicals, drama, dance, mystery and more.
When do the tickets go on sale?
Most Popular
The tickets for all shows at Leeds Grand Theatre go on sale on Wednesday, September 21 from 10am.
However, current members of the theatre can book tickets from now on the Leeds Grand Theatre website.
What is the full line-up of shows next year at Leeds Grand Theatre?
There are a variety of shows coming up next year. We have listed them below.
Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker - from December 20 2022 to January 7 2023
The Magic of Motown - January 8 2023
Opera North’s Tosca - from January 21 to March 2 2023
Opera North’s The Cunning Little Vixen - from February 4 to March 4 2023
Opera North’s Ariadne Auf Naxos - February 18 to March 1 2023
Northern Ballet’s The Great Gatsby - March 8 to March 18 2023
Sister Act - March 21 to April 1 2023
Mamma Mia - April 4 to April 15 2023
Kinky Boots The Musical - April 18 to April 22 2023
Pride and Prejudice (sort of) - April 24 to April 29 2023
Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead - May 2 to May 6 2023
John Richardson: The Knitwit - May 7 2023
Opera North’s The Pearl Fishers - May 16 to June 2 2023
Opera North’s Mozart’s Requiem - May 26 to June 4 2023
The Bodyguard - June 12 to June 17 2023
Roddy Doyle’s The Commitments - June 19 to June 24 2023
Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show - June 27 to July 1 2023
Strictly Ballroom: The Musical - July 3 to July 8 2023
Steel Magnolias - July 11 to July 15 2023
Six - August 1 to August 5 2023
Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap - August 29 to September 2 2023
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - November 14 to November 19 2023
How can I buy tickets to see a show at Leeds Grand Theatre?
By visiting the theatre website, you can pick the show you want to see and click ‘Book Now’ or click ‘more info’ for further information on the premise of the show and to check whether it is on sale for any customer or for members only.
A Gold Membership costs £36, Silver Membership costs £24 and a Priority Pass is £12.
To book tickets to see a member’s only show, you can purchase a Priority Pass and get access straight away.
Otherwise for more information on all memberships, visit the Leeds Grand Theatre.