Leeds theatre company explore story of 'the Yorkshire Witch' in new black comedy

Early one morning in the spring of 1809, Mary Bateman was hanged in York in front of a crowd of around 20,000 people. Convicted of witchcraft and murder, her criminal career included cons, hoaxes, fake identities, poisonings, extortion – and a soothsaying hen.

Known as the Yorkshire Witch, Bateman is the subject of a new play, Mutton, from Leeds theatre company Brave Words, which tours to venues around the region this month. Relatively little is known about who Bateman was, why she committed the crimes she did and how she eventually became a murderer, and the play aims to answer some of those questions.

Written by playwright, poet and spoken word artist Chris Singleton, artistic director of Brave Words, Mutton is a dark comedy exploring the life and times of Bateman whose victims were ordinary people struggling to make ends meet. Brave Words makes new work telling stories with a social purpose that champion the voices of people from all backgrounds and, as Singleton points out, although the play is set in the early 19th century, there are many contemporary resonances. “In 1809, Leeds was growing fast, new industry was changing the world, people were struggling to survive under poverty and inequality,” says Singleton. “Mary’s cons were successful because her victims were desperate for any hope that life might get easier. There are so many parallels today.”

Singleton first became interested in Bateman’s story back in 2019 when he was undertaking a residency at Leeds Playhouse and Leeds Libraries. “I was in the local history section of the library one day and I came across a book about mysteries in Leeds and I read about Mary Bateman and her various cons,” he says. “I have lived in Leeds all my life and I didn’t know about her. I found her immediately fascinating – this outrageous woman, selling her husband’s furniture, pretending her hen was prophesying the end of the world – and I thought her story could make a great League of Gentlemen-style black comedy.”

Brave Words' Mutton, a black comedy about Mary Bateman the 19th century Yorkshire witch tours to venues in Leeds and Harrogate this month. Picture: Tom Woollard

The following year Singleton had the opportunity to attend an introduction to playwriting course at Bradford’s Freedom Studios; at that point he decided to revisit the idea and he began researching Mary Bateman further. There are two main sources for information about her – one an anonymously penned work The Extraordinary Life and Character of Mary Bateman published in 1811 soon after her trial and death and another much more recent book, which Singleton found “really useful”, author Summer Strevens’ 2018 publication The Yorkshire Witch: The Life and Trial of Mary Bateman.

Having gathered the information together, Singleton then approached director Rachael Halliwell to help develop the material. “Brave Words had secured a seed commission from Harrogate Theatres and Chris asked me to come in,” says Halliwell. “I was intrigued by the complexity of Bateman’s career and what Chris has constructed is anarchic, grotesque and extremely funny, but also very relatable – there are so many themes that will resonate such as class, status, gender identity and what people are prepared to do when they are really struggling.”

At the beginning of this year, together they began the R&D process. “Rachael came with a team of actors and they played around with the style and tone of it,” says Singleton. “We looked at a couple of sections I had scripted and then over this summer I locked myself away and wrote a draft script.”

When we speak, rehearsals have just started. Halliwell is working with a cast of three – Debs Newbold, Faz Singhateh and Claire Marie Seddon – plus a puppet hen designed by local puppeteer Kathleen Yore. “There is a really good atmosphere in the room,” says Halliwell. “We work in a very collaborative way so everyone’s voice is heard. And the prophet hen is amazing – Kathleen has done an incredible job on that. It is very much another character in the play.”

Singleton hopes that audiences will be entertained by the production and Mary Bateman’s story. “I would like people to come along and have a banging night out,” he says. “I believe that great stories told in brilliant ways is what theatre is about. But also, Brave Words works in disadvantaged communities across Leeds and we see people struggling with the demands on their time and money and if they can take away from the show the feeling that maybe they have been heard and seen, that will be wonderful. All the performances are pay what you can – we believe everyone has a right to see and engage with professional theatre.”