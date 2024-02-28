Made In Sheffield musical Standing at the Sky's Edge by Richard Hawley goes to London's Gillian Lynne Theatre
It was the first theatre production to be awarded the Made in Sheffield Mark, and now Standing at the Sky’s Edge has officially opened its latest run in London.
The multi-award-winning musical, based on music and lyrics by Richard Hawley and a book by Chris Bush, is now on at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
It debuted in 2019 at the Crucible Theatre and, after selling out, it returned to the the venue in 2022 before making its London premiere at the National Theatre in early 2023. It continues to sell out, receive standing ovations and explore one of Sheffield’s most well-known landmarks, the Park Hill Estate.
At the end of last year, it added another accolade to the list by earning itself the esteemed Made in Sheffield Mark – the first such production to be awarded one.
Sheffield City Council’s Nik Hamilton, director of Made in Sheffield, said: “Awarding the Made in Sheffield Mark to the musical, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, seemed like a natural thing to do. With so many parts of its creation rooted in the city it made sense. Plus, Sheffield is a city of makers and full of creativity, whether in the arts or physical products, so what better vehicle – a West End play – to showcase this.”
Sheffield, and its surrounding region, has a history of manufacturing and protecting the Steel City’s name on products.
Today, the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, The Company of Cutlers and Sheffield City Council continues a partnership which started in the early 1900s, through being the founding members of the Made in Sheffield Mark, which launched in 2005.
But it now goes beyond traditional manufacturing and the Made in Sheffield Mark, in the last year, has welcomed 16 new members including: Daegrad Tools, Mediplan, Falcon Turbo Developments, Hulley Ladders, Proshot Catapults, DPM Welding & Fabrication, Lakeside Industrial, Professional Lifting Services LTD, Pen Cutting Tools, Ceratizit UK, Razor, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Howco Group, Sheffield Autogates LTD, IEP International Energy Product and Yorkshire Preserves.
Charles Turner, Master Cutler and Chairman of Made in Sheffield, said: “The Made in Sheffield Mark is a unifying and proactive Mark for manufacturing industries and makers within the S Postcode. When the public awareness of manufacturing is low it is important that manufacturers remind people how important it is for both the economy and UK’s national resilience.
“I commend the new license holders for promoting not only their excellence but also the quality products made across the region.”
Tracy Viner, from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Director of Made in Sheffield, said: “In an era where supporting local businesses is more important than ever, Made in Sheffield emphasises the significance of 'shopping local.' The brand encourages consumers to make conscious choices that not only support the local economy but also ensure they receive products and services of the highest quality.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.