The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will be showing in Yorkshire next year - here is when tickets go on sale and how to book.

Dear Evan Hansen musical is about a high school pupil, Evan Hansen, with social anxiety who ‘invents an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn’.

The music and lyrics were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Steven Levenson.

The musical has become a big hit since it opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in December 2016, after the show’s world premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC in July 2015 and an Off-Broadway production at Second Stage Theatre from March to May 2016. It closed in September 2022.

Cast of Dear Evan Hansen at the Olivier Awards ceremony. (Pic credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

At the time it opened, the show received critical acclaim; it won six awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor for Ben Platt, and Best Featured Actress for Rachel Bay Jones at the 71st Tony Awards.

It has since won an Olivier Award and Grammy Award.

The musical is now making its way to Yorkshire in 2024.

How can I book a ticket to see Dear Evan Hansen in Yorkshire?

The musical will be shown at Leeds Grand Theatre from November 5 to November 9, 2024 and ticket prices range from £30 to £57. Prices include a £3.50 booking fee and where applicable, a £1.20 charge for postage will also be payable.

Tickets go on sale for members on Thursday, November 16, 2023 ahead of the general on sale on Friday, November 17.