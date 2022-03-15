Play review by Julia Pattison: Jane Hair in The Studio at Hull Truck Theatre

Anne was a blogger, Charlotte a screen writer and Emily a slam poet, but to make ends meet, the sisters had to work as stylists at Haworth Hair and Beauty. Photo submitted

Venue: The Studio, Hull Truck Theatre

Review: Julia Pattison

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As soon as you walked into The Studio you were tempted to take a seat in front of the mirrors in anticipation of some pampering before turning left to sit in the auditorium – such was the appeal of the stunning set created by Kevin Jenkins.

What a treat this hour long three–hander was, which inevitably included a lot of ‘in jokes‘ for Bronte fans to spot – this was definitely The Brontes Restyled, making it most accessible and appealing.

Anne’s blog for example was called ‘Wildfeller‘ and Charlotte’s biographer Elizabeth Gaskell became ‘Lizzie G‘.

Stephanie Rutherford played Anne Bronte, Joelle Brabban took on the role of Emily Bronte, and Keeley Lane played Charlotte Bronte and all gave sparky individual performances, as well as highly entertaining ensemble scenes too.

It came across well that the sisters would much rather have preferred to have been able to concentrate on their writing; Anne was a blogger, Charlotte a screen writer and Emily a slam poet, but to make ends meet, the sisters had to work as stylists at Haworth Hair and Beauty.

There were squabbles, and insecurities revealed and the siblings’ relationship was captured brilliantly, especially in their reactions to revelations made on social media by ‘Lizzie G‘.

However, when Charlotte suffered from taunts from others outside their circle, it was heart-warming how her sisters quickly came to her defence, warding off the bullies; family first.

Written by Kirsty Smith and Kat Rose-Martin, produced by Buglight Theatre and directed by Chantell Walker, this was a no nonsense, fast paced, entertaining and innovative play.